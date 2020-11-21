



Tribune Online

Outrage over FG’s decision to import petrol from Niger Republic

CONDEMNATIONS have followed the announcement by the Federal Government that it has decided to start importing petroleum products from Niger Republic. The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, had, through his media aide, Garba Deen Muhammad, disclosed that the Federal Government had formalised a trade agreement with Niger as Nigeria would soon begin to […]

Outrage over FG’s decision to import petrol from Niger Republic

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune