Oyo fully ready to fund LAUTECH to excellence, restore varsity’s lost glory — Makinde

Following the termination of the joint ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, between the Oyo and Osun State Governments, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has declared that the state now has the opportunity to restore the lost glory of the university. Makinde also maintained that the real work to reposition […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

