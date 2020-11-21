



Poise Nigeria, EkoBits Academy empower youth with ICT skills

Poise Nigeria and EkoBits Academy in partnership with Oxfam have successfully trained 37 more youths from different underserved communities around Lekki-Ajah axis in Lagos State. The youths had Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and soft skills training for 12 months; and they learnt graphic design, web design & development, photography, video editing and soft skills […]

