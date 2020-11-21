



Tribune Online

Yuletide: Obiano inaugurates new motor park to tackle gridlocks, improve IGR

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano on Friday, inaugurates a new motor park, at the popular Prof. Kenneth Dike quarters, located near Eke-Awka market, Awka, the state capital, to tackle challenges of traffic gridlocks on some roads including Zik avenue and to improved the Internal Generated revenue for the state. He said the motor park built and […]

Yuletide: Obiano inaugurates new motor park to tackle gridlocks, improve IGR

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune