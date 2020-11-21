Tribune Online
Yuletide: Obiano inaugurates new motor park to tackle gridlocks, improve IGR
Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano on Friday, inaugurates a new motor park, at the popular Prof. Kenneth Dike quarters, located near Eke-Awka market, Awka, the state capital, to tackle challenges of traffic gridlocks on some roads including Zik avenue and to improved the Internal Generated revenue for the state. He said the motor park built and […]
Yuletide: Obiano inaugurates new motor park to tackle gridlocks, improve IGR
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune