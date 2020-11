$500m spent annually importing oil palm ― Stakeholders 

Tribune Online

Stakeholders in the agricultural sector have said that Nigeria is currently spending about $500 million importing oil palm annually. The stakeholders made this known on at National Workshop on Oil Palm organised in Abuja by Solidaridad, an international NGO. The stakeholders agreed to partner to reduce the continued import of the commodity. The Senior Climate […]

