53,000 Almajirai, girl-child pupils get free uniforms, learning materials to learn western education in Bauchi

A total of 53,000 Tsangaya Pupils (Almajiris) and Girl child hawkers who are also Quranic pupils have received free Uniforms, learning instructional materials, and child Basic needs under the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) program in 9 Local Government Areas of Bauchi State to enable them integrate learning Western education. Chairman of Bauchi […]

