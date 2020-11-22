



APC asks Police to fish out killers of slain Nasarawa chairman

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has tasked the Police and other relevant security services to fish out the killers of its Nasarawa State Chairman, the late Philip Shekwo. Shekwo was abducted from his residence in Lafia, the state capital, on Saturday night and found dead on Sunday. A statement signed by […]

