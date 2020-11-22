



Bandits ambush policemen, kill activist, abduct another in Kaduna

Bandits on Friday night ambushed a police team, leaving one person dead and another injured. However, one other person was abducted by the bandits. The three persons, believed to be activists, were reportedly returning from a meeting with the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani before they were caught in a crossfire. […]

