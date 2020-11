Tribune Online

President Muhammadu Buhari has deplored the killing of Chief Philip Shekwo, the Nasarawa State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the nation’s security system must do more to end the incidents of violence in the country. A statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media […]

