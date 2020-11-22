



Edo Joint Security Taskforce raids Upper Sakponba, riverine communities, arrests suspected kidnappers

In a bid to stop the cult killings and other related security situations in Edo, the Edo State Joint Security Taskforce over the weekend raided Upper Sakponba, Benin City, the epicentre of the killings and combed riverine communities where suspected kidnappers were arrested. The arrested suspected kidnappers, who were believed to be responsible for the […]

