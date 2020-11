Tribune Online

How to make Nigeria work —Esele

A former president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Peter Esele, speaks to SUNDAY ADEPOJU on the issues affecting Nigeria, the damage done by military governments, lack of political ideology in the current democratic structure, role of the organised labour then and now and the need to invest in both education and technical education, among others. […]

