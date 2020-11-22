Human trafficking victim says her life is in danger

A rescued victim of human trafficking, Florence Abu, has raised an alarm over threat to her life by some suspected human traffickers.

Abu raised the alarm in Benin on Sunday at an interaction with newsmen.

The lady had sparked up global reaction four years ago, when she fingered her pastor and others as behind her ordeals, alleging that she was deceived to travel overseas for the proverbial greener pasture, only to find herself in a sex slave camp, where she was abused sexually, serially, before help came her way.

Abu noted that the threat to her life might not be unconnected to the recent successful prosecution and conviction of some traffickers in Edo State by the National Agency for…