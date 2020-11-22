



Nigeria records 246 new cases of COVID-19, total now 66,228

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 246 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 66,228. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday. “On the 21st of November 2020, 246 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, […]

