Wike imposes two-week curfew on Rumuokoro, Rumuodomaya areas of Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has imposed a 24-hour total curfew for two weeks on the entire area around the Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover in Rumuokoro, in a bid to arrest the drift in cult-related clashes and other violent crimes in the community. In a statewide broadcast, on Sunday, the governor warned that government would not […]

