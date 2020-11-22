



Tribune Online

Yuletide: Fashola directs contractors to make Lagos-Ibadan Expressway motorable, safe

The Minster of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola has directed Julius Berger, the contractor handling section one rehabilitation/reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to speed up construction ahead of the Yuletide. Fashola while inspecting the highway on Saturday, told the Julius Berger team after taking their project presentations to hurry construction ahead of the Yuletide. […]

Yuletide: Fashola directs contractors to make Lagos-Ibadan Expressway motorable, safe

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune