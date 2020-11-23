



Tribune Online

Anambra road crash claims six lives, injured 11 others

About six people were killed and eleven others injured in a fatal road crash involving a white bus belonging to a transport company with registration number BGT 313 XA and a white truck without a registration number recorded at Niwelle Junction along Nteje-Onitsha express way, on Sunday evening. Eyewitness accounts that the crash occurred as […]

Anambra road crash claims six lives, injured 11 others

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune