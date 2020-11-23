APC won’t zone 2023 presidency ― Lukman, DG Progressive Governors

Director-General of the forum of governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has said the APC will not zone its presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday, Lukman argued that foreclosing individuals from seeking elective offices because of their geo-political zone was inimical to the growth of democracy.

The DG of the Progressives Governors Forum who insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari has no interest in running the party national secretariat and its statutory organs said it was left for presidential hopefuls to galvanise support across geopolitical zones to achieve their dream.

He said:…