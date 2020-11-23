



Tribune Online

Balogun dissociates self from fake Facebook account

The senator representing Oyo South senatorial district, Senator Kola Balogun, has dissociated himself from a fraudulent Facebook account with the name “Senator Kola Ademola Balogun” and called on members of the public to disregard the account and desist from having anything to do with it. In a statement made available to newsmen by his media […]

Balogun dissociates self from fake Facebook account

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune