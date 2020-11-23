



Tribune Online

COVID-19: Nigeria recorded more cases, fewer deaths, recoveries last week

Again, Nigeria’s new weekly COVID-19 infections have increased, Tribune Online analysis shows. In the previous week, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 -14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded in the penultimate week (November 1 -7) and the 937 cases recorded from October 25 – 31. However, last week, the […]

COVID-19: Nigeria recorded more cases, fewer deaths, recoveries last week

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune