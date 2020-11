Tribune Online

Family of three die in Edo auto crash

An early morning ghastly auto crash along the busy Benin-Auchi expressway, on Monday, resulted in the death of a family of three. The deceased, a father, his wife and their infant were heading towards the Auchi end of the road when the vehicle, a Toyota Camry rammed into the vehicle right in front of Coca […]

Family of three die in Edo auto crash

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune