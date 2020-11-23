



INEC chairmanship: Suit against Yakubu’s nomination reckless ― ZLP

The national working committee of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) at the weekend disclosed its move to be joined in the suit, challenging the nomination of erstwhile national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu for a fresh term of five years. President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has since mandated […]

