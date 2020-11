Tribune Online

Nasarawa APC chairman was assassinated ―Police

As the killing of the Nasarawa State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Philip Shekwo, continues to generate outrage, the Nigerian Police Force said he was assassinated due to the manner he was killed. The Nasarawa State police commissioner, Mr Bola Longe, who narrated the circumstances that led to the kidnap and eventual murder […]

Nasarawa APC chairman was assassinated ―Police

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune