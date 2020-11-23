Northern elders worry over slow pace of work on Kaduna/Abuja highway

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said it is worried over the slow pace of the rehabilitation work of the 375km Kano/Kaduna /Abuja highway, saying completing the work in the five years is sentencing the north to another year of agony.   A statement issued by the Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmad […]

