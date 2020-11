Tribune Online

Q3: Zenith Bank increases PAT to N159.3bn

ZENITH Bank, in the financial statements released today, declared a profit before tax of N177.3 billion as against the N176.2 billion achieved in the same period of last year. Also, the profit after tax increased to N159.3 billion from N150.7 billion, while the earnings per share (EPS) improved to N5.07 from N4.80. On the topline, […]

Q3: Zenith Bank increases PAT to N159.3bn

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune