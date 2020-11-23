Second recession proves Buhari lacks competence to run economy ―PDP 

Second recession proves Buhari lacks competence to run economy ―PDP 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has affirmed that two recessions under the present dispensation is an indication of the lack of competence on the part of President Muhammadu Buhari to manage the Nigerian economy.  The party, therefore, called on the president and the  All Progressives Congress (APC) to “accept his failure and allow competent, transparent […]

