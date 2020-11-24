African Trade Exchange highlights growing demand for U.S agricultural products

THE U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC), the American Soybean Association’s World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (ASA/WISHH) and the U.S. Grains Council (USGC) co-hosted the African Trade Exchange to strengthen trade with the African continent and discuss partnership opportunities to build demand for U.S. Soy. The two-day virtual conference took place November 9-10 and […]

