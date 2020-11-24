



Tribune Online

#EndSARS: Looters return items in Plateau, seek forgiveness

Some people who participated in the looting of items during the recent vandalisation of warehouses and other public and private properties under the guise of looking for palliatives have returned the items in their possession, and are asking for forgiveness from the Government of Plateau State. The repentant persons were led to the new Government […]

#EndSARS: Looters return items in Plateau, seek forgiveness

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune