Hit and run driver kills woman in Onitsha

A middle-aged woman was, on Tuesday, crushed to death by a hit-and-run driver in Onitsha, Anambra State. According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was on top speed and fled after knocking the victim who was rushed to Toronto hospital Onitsha by Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) rescue team from Upper Iweka Outpost and deposited at the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune