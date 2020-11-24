



Tribune Online

How Nigeria will exit recession, by FG

ALTHOUGH Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Fin- ance, Budget and National Planning, is optimistic that Nigeria will soon exit the current recession, experts have said unless the government is resolute about taking the appropriate steps, the recession may linger longer than anticipated. The minister hinged her optimism on the government’s fiscal, real sector and monetary […]

How Nigeria will exit recession, by FG

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune