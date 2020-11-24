



Tribune Online

NSPRI, lawmaker train 50 Oyo youth, women in modern agric techniques

NIGERIAN Stored Product Research Institute (NSPRI) with the senator representing Oyo Central senatorial district, Teslim Folarin, have trained 50 youth and women in modern agricultural techniques to ensure increased food production and sufficiency. The youth were trained in two batches, in a three-day workshop held in Ibadan, Oyo State. They were also provided with empowernment […]

NSPRI, lawmaker train 50 Oyo youth, women in modern agric techniques

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune