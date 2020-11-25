



Electoral bill: Reps restrict expenses for presidential, governorship elections to N5bn, N1bn

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed through second reading a bill which seeks to limit expenses for presidential and governorship elections at N5 billion and N1 billion, respectively. The maximum of election expenses for senatorial and the house of representatives elections were pegged at N100 million and N70 million; state assembly election pegged at […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune