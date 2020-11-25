Increasing threats to internal security requires quality police investigators ―IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Abubakar Adamu on Tuesday declared that the increasing threats to internal security by highly skilled and organised criminal elements in the country required quality police investigators that have the requisite professional expertise to confront the menace squarely. The IGP stated  this in Abuja while speaking  at a three-day training […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

