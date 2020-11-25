Tribune Online
Increasing threats to internal security requires quality police investigators ―IGP
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Abubakar Adamu on Tuesday declared that the increasing threats to internal security by highly skilled and organised criminal elements in the country required quality police investigators that have the requisite professional expertise to confront the menace squarely. The IGP stated this in Abuja while speaking at a three-day training […]
Increasing threats to internal security requires quality police investigators ―IGP
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune