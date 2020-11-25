



Tribune Online

Influential people frustrating our fight against rape in Ekiti ― Commissioner

The Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Wale Fapohunda has alleged that some powerful individuals are found interceding for rape offenders in the state, describing the interferences as a serious impediment to the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the state. He stated this while speaking as a panellist during the first […]

Influential people frustrating our fight against rape in Ekiti ― Commissioner

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune