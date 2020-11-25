



Ondo NULGE calls for EFCC probe over alleged deductions

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Ondo State has raised the alarm over illegal deductions of N119m from the monthly allocation of local governments by the 18 council chairmen in the state. The State President of NULGE, Comrade Bola Taiwo, who disclosed this during a press conference in Akure, Ondo State capital, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune