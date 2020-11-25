



Oyinlola calls for calm over Oyetola/Aregbesola feud

A former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has called for calm in the state following the tension generated by reports that ex-Governor Rauf Aregbesola plans to hold a political programme parallel to the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s second anniversary celebrations on Friday, 27 November. Prince Oyinlola, in a statement on Wednesday, said he […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune