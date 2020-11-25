Reps to probe abandoned multi-million dollar scanners at Apapa port, loss of revenue

Reps to probe abandoned multi-million dollar scanners at Apapa port, loss of revenue

Vice-Chairman of the Technical Committee set up by the House of Representatives’ on Customs and Excise, Hon. Leke Abejide has expressed displeasure over the abandonment of multi-million dollars scanners which was handed over to Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the Apapa Port, Lagos State. Members of the Technical Committee who were conducted round the facilities […]

Reps to probe abandoned multi-million dollar scanners at Apapa port, loss of revenue
Source: Nigerian Tribune

