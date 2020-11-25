We’re not challenging Makinde’s leadership but ― Ogun PDP

Ogun State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Wednesday that it is not, in any way challenging the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State both in his state and the South-West zone, being the only PDP Governor in the zone, but was opposed to what it termed his continuous tendencies for polarising the party in Ogun.

The party made this clarification in reaction to a statement made by the Chairman, Oyo Pacesetters Transport Service, Mr Dare Adeleke, titled: ‘Fayose Not Suitable To Lead South-West PDP.’

Spokesperson of the party, Bankole Akinloye (JP), in a signed statement, copy of which was made available to Tribune Online, further enjoined Governor Makinde to…