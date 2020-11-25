



What we intend to achieve with ‘Our Bank’ slogan ―9PSB

The management of 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB) has explained that the digital bank’s tagline, ‘Our Bank’, is designed to reflect its mission of providing exceptional customer service and enhance financial inclusion in Nigeria. Speaking at the unveiling of the new digital bank in Lagos, recently, its CEO, Branka Mracajac, explained that the new bank […]

