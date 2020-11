Tribune Online

Absence of lawyer stalls Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

The trial of the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in absentia was, on Thursday, stalled before a Federal High Court, Abuja, following the absence of his counsel, Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor. Kanu’s counsel had, in a letter dated November 24, 2020, apologised for his inability to be in court […]

