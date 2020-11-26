Best of Nollywood Awards: Fayemi promises to host best edition

The Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Governor John Kayode Fayemi has promised to host the best edition ever of the much-anticipated Best of Nollywood Awards, scheduled to hold on December 5 at the Reverend Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair Complex, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He said this recently while addressing the organisers of the annual pan-Nigeria travelling awards geared toward rewarding excellence of practitioners in the Nigerian film industry during the year in review.

Also speaking on the 2020 BON Awards, which is currently in its 12th year, the founder and convener of BON, Seun Oloketuyi also described the 2020 BON journey as one ordained by God.

“By every indication, the fact that…