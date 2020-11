Tribune Online

General Gowon denies looting ‘half of CBN’

Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, has denied ‘looting half of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),’ saying he is not guilty of the money laundering allegation against him by a member of the British parliament. General Gowon was accused by UK lawmaker, Tom Tugendhat, on Monday during the hearing of a petition against […]

General Gowon denies looting ‘half of CBN’

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune