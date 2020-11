Tribune Online

NAHCO’s contract with Skyward Aviation to boost trade between Nigeria, China

THE recent partnership between NAHCO Plc and Skyward Aviation is set to significantly improve trade relations between Nigeria and China, as the airline begins its direct cargo flights from Urumqi, China to Lagos. To cement the partnership, the handling agreement has been signed between the two parties, signaling the beginning of a rewarding relationship. This […]

NAHCO’s contract with Skyward Aviation to boost trade between Nigeria, China

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune