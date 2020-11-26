NANS urges parties to reach compromise

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Thursday, urged the warring Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to reach consensus on contending issues, for the strike to be called off to allow public universities reopen in the interest of students.

Global President of NANS, Comrade Danielson Bamidele Akpan, who addressed newsmen in Abuja, also dismissed reports in a section of the media portraying the leadership of NANS as factionalised, saying there is no division in NANS.

While calling on both the Federal Government and ASUU to see reasons to end the feud, Akpan said the negative effect of students staying at home for almost 10 months should be of…