Our college playing leadership role in Oyo healthcare — Provost

THE Provost of the Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Eleyele, Ibadan,  Mr Siji Ganiyu, has said the college will continue to play its leadership role in educating middle-level providers to boost healthcare delivery in the state. Ganiyu made the disclosure when a meritorious award was conferred on him by Tapa Progressive Union […]

