Rivers restates commitment to complete Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity road

The Rivers State Government has restated its commitment to complete the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity road project within the lifespan of this administration. The State Governor, Nyesom Wike, reaffirmed his commitment to the project when the Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja led a delegation of Chiefs, Elders and Women Leaders on a courtesy visit […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune