



Tribune Online

UNIJOS governing council extends registrar’s tenure

THE 13th Governing Council of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) has extended the tenure of the Registrar of the university, Chief Monday Danjem, for an additional one year. Deputy Registrar Information and Publications of the university, Abdullahi Abdullahi, who disclosed this to the Nigerian Tribune, said the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Prince […]

UNIJOS governing council extends registrar’s tenure

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune