Home Nigerian Tribune Newspaper Headlines Why ASUU, govt should reach compromise on 9-month-old strike

Why ASUU, govt should reach compromise on 9-month-old strike

Headliners
-
0


Tribune Online
Why ASUU, govt should reach compromise on 9-month-old strike

UNILAG, FG, Crisis, seven-man panel, Court, UNILAG crisis, Ogundipe, Babalakin, UNILAG Senate, Prof Ogundipe, UNILAG acting VC, UNILAG VC, Unilag vice-chancellor, Varsity, Senate, Sacked VC, University of Lagos, asuu strike

WHEN Peters Uwuem eventually secured admission into University of Lagos  (UNILAG), Akoka, in 2018, he breathed a sigh of relief. Peters, 21, from Cross River State, had stayed at home for two years after completing his secondary education at the Federal Science and Technical College, Yaba, where he sat for the West African Senior School […]

Why ASUU, govt should reach compromise on 9-month-old strike
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv