



Tribune Online

Why choice of hypertension medication is important in men — Experts

Medical practitioners have been told to consider choosing antihypertensive medications with the lowest possible potential for adverse drug effects such as sexual dysfunctions among adult hypertensive men in order to attain an optimum balance between antihypertensive efficacy and adequate preservation of sexual functions. Experts in an assessment of the effect of prescribed antihypertensive medications on […]

Why choice of hypertension medication is important in men — Experts

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune