Tribune Online
Do2tun returns for ‘Turn Up Fridays’ on Africa Magic
Africa Magic has continued to make headway in the Nigerian entertainment industry and has increased its drive and effort with the return of entertaining show; Turn Up Friday, set to keep viewers thoroughly entertained during the festive season. This show is made available by Pepsi, an FMCG conglomerate and global phone brand; Infinix. ‘Turn Up […]
Do2tun returns for ‘Turn Up Fridays’ on Africa Magic
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune