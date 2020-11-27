



Tribune Online

Do2tun returns for ‘Turn Up Fridays’ on Africa Magic

Africa Magic has continued to make headway in the Nigerian entertainment industry and has increased its drive and effort with the return of entertaining show; Turn Up Friday, set to keep viewers thoroughly entertained during the festive season. This show is made available by Pepsi, an FMCG conglomerate and global phone brand; Infinix. ‘Turn Up […]

Do2tun returns for ‘Turn Up Fridays’ on Africa Magic

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune