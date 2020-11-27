



Tribune Online

Man jailed for life for raping daughter since she was 10 years old

A High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State capital has sentenced a middle-aged man, Olusola Alo, to life imprisonment for raping her daughter. The convict who was said to have started have carnal knowledge of his daughter since when she was 10 years old was exposed when the young girl opened up at a students’ […]

Man jailed for life for raping daughter since she was 10 years old

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune